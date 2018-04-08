NBA roundup: Nuggets enjoy a fifth win on the spin

The Denver Nuggets made it five wins on the spin after a 134-115 victory at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Will Barton finished with 31 points for the Nuggets, while Nikola Jokic added 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

A fourth loss in five games proved to be the final blow to the Clippers’ slim play-off hopes.

The Milwaukee Bucks moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference after beating the New York Knicks 115-102. Both Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton scored 22 points for the Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets set a franchise record by sinking 24 three-pointers in their 124-96 victory at the Chicago Bulls.

The Nets’ tally was only one shot of the NBA record, with Quincy Acy hitting six from outside the arc, among his 21 point haul.

The New Orleans Pelicans overcame their hoodoo against the Golden State Warriors after a strong fourth quarter saw them win 126-120.

The Pelicans had lost 20 of their previous 21 encounters with the Warriors, but they secured a third victory on the bounce.

5️⃣ players in double figures tonight, including 56 points in the paint! ⬇️Highlights⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yM9Ezk3xWc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2018

A Manu Ginobili-inspired fourth quarter from the San Antonio Spurs saw them beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-105.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points for the Spurs, along with eight rebounds.

An 11-point run in the fourth quarter saw the Oklahoma City Thunder pull away from the Houston Rockets for a 108-102 win. Russell Westbrook and Paul George each scored 24 points for the Thunder.