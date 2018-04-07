NBA roundup: Celtics overcome Irving injury

Despite Kyrie Irving being ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 111-104.

In the Celtics’ first game since the news that Irving required surgery, they managed to halt a two-game losing streak.

Greg Monroe registered the second triple double of his career after 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jaylen Brown notched a career-high 32 points.

The Toronto Raptors sealed top spot in the Eastern Conference for the first time in franchise history after beating the Indiana Pacers 92-73.

Ben Simmons won the triple-double battle with LeBron James after his 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists helped the Philadelphia 76ers to a 132-130 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Washington Wizards suffered a fourth successive defeat after going down 103-97 to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Charlotte Hornets ended a four-game losing streak after crushing the Orlando Magic 137-100.

Reggie Jackson grabbed 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, as the Detroit Pistons secured a 113-106 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Highlights from tonight's win against the Heat 🎥🔥

(@budweiserusa) pic.twitter.com/clL95FW9L6 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 7, 2018

A career-high 30 points from rookie Damyean Dotson saw the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 122-98.

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s winning basket with just 1.5 seconds left on the clock saw the Sacramento Kings pip the Memphis Grizzlies 94-93.

A season-high 31 points from Nikola Mirotic helped the New Orleans Pelicans triumph 122-103 against the Phoenix Suns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed All-Star Jimmy Butler back from injury and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-96.