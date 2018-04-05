NBA Wrap: DeRozan takes Raptors closer to top spot

DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points, while Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka each had 15 as the Toronto Raptors moved closer to clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Boston Celtics 96-78 on Wednesday night.

Toronto increased its lead over second-place Boston to three games. Both teams have four games left.

Kyle Lowry scored 13 points for the Raptors, who earned a split in the season series with the Celtics and clinched the tiebreaker over Boston, based on each team’s record in conference play. Toronto is 37-11 against the East, while Boston is 31-17.

With its 56th win of the season, Toronto matched the franchise record set in 2015-16.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points for Boston in its lowest-scoring game of the season.

The Celtics shot 3 for 22 from 3-point range.

JJ Redick scored 25 points, as Philadelphia won its 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 win.

The Pistons had their five-game winning streak snapped, and their defeat clinched a postseason spot for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Redick scores 25, hits 5 triples to lead the @sixers to their 12th straight W! pic.twitter.com/dUtrQmm6FZ — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2018

Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points for the Pistons and went 7 of 8 from 3-point range. Detroit was without star forward Blake Griffin (bruised right ankle) and the 76ers were missing center Joel Embiid (concussion, orbital fracture).

Kyle Kuzma scored six of his 30 points in overtime as the Lakers swept the three-game season series against the Spurs with a 122-112 victory.

#LakeShow pick up the OT W! Kuzma: 30 PTS, 5 REB

Aldridge: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

Murray: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST@Lakers 122 | @spurs 112 pic.twitter.com/vpYj3AwyHb — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2018

Kuzma is the first rookie in NBA history with 1,200 points, 450 rebounds and 150 3-pointers in a season. He made a 3-pointer and a sky hook to start overtime and give the Lakers a lead they would not relinquish. Los Angeles outscored the Spurs 14-4 in the period.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points for the Spurs, who lost on back-to-back nights at Staples Center and are tied with Oklahoma City for fifth place in the Western Conference, a half-game behind Utah. The Spurs and Thunder both have three games remaining.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Channing Frye scored 19 points off the bench to help the Lakers break their three-game losing streak.

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Pau Gasol had 11 points and 12 rebounds, but the Spurs lost their seventh straight on the road.

Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, including 15 on five 3-pointers when Miami took the lead for good in the second period, as the Heat beat Atlanta 115-86, capping a sweep of back-to-back games between Southeast Division rivals.

Came to Atlanta and hosted a #HEATBlockParty inside Philips Arena! Miami rejected 10 Hawks shots tonight pic.twitter.com/kLbqfLIMTw — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 5, 2018

Miami rested Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic and James Johnson one day after clinching a playoff berth by beating the Hawks in Miami. Josh Richardson also had 19 points, and Justise Winslow had 18 for Miami.

Taurean Prince led Atlanta with 20 points.

E’Twaun Moore scored 30 points, and Anthony Davis had 28 points and 12 rebounds in a return to form to help New Orleans rout Memphis 123-95.

The @PelicansNBA pick up the 123-95 W to move a full game ahead of DEN for 8th and a game out of 5th in the West! E'Twaun Moore: 30 PTS, career-high 7 triples

Davis: 28 PTS, 12 REB

Mirotic: 25 PTS, 7 REB#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/1JUPOtxPta — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2018

Davis struggled in the previous two games after twisting an ankle in a loss to Portland on March 27. He made 8 of 13 field goals, 11 of 13 free throws and had three blocks and two steals.

The eighth-place Pelicans ended a season-worst four-game losing streak and increased their lead over idle Denver to a full game for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

MarShon Brooks scored 25 points for the Grizzlies.

Rookie Jamel Artis had 18 points for his second straight career high for Orlando as they defeated Dallas 105-100.

Artis was coming off a 16-point game Tuesday night in a victory at New York. Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 20 points without playing in the fourth quarter.

Mario Hezonja gets the all-angle treatment on the #AssistOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/4RD3FJPSZT — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2018

Jalen Jones led Dallas with 15 points. The Mavericks listed seven players out with injuries including Dirk Nowitzki, the 19-year veteran who missed only his second game of the season.

All the scores from Wednesday’s NBA games:

Detroit Pistons 108-115 Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic 105-100 Dallas Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks 86-115 Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors 96-78 Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans 123-95 Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers 122-112 San Antonio Spurs