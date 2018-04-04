NBA Wrap: Durant’s 34 help Warriors silence Thunder

Kevin Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout the game, leading Golden State to a 111-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors entered the night locked into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings, but they still wanted to beat a rival that had taken two of the first three meetings this season. Golden State won despite guard Stephen Curry missing his sixth straight game with a left MCL sprain. Guard Andre Iguodala missed the game with left knee soreness and Shaun Livingston was out for personal reasons.

Kevin Durant fueled the @warriors W in OKC with 34 PTS, 10 REB! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/thFMpxdi2A — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Russell Westbrook had 44 points and 16 rebounds. He made 15 of 26 field goals and 11 of 12 free throws and had six assists.

Klay Thompson scored 20 points for the Warriors and the bench scored 38 points on 18-for-26 shooting. They helped make up for Durant’s 2-for-13 shooting in the second half.

LeBron James scored 27 points, the last coming on a sensational layup, as the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the Toronto Raptors another reminder of what could lie ahead in the playoffs with a 112-106 victory.

LeBron James goes for 27 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST to propel the @cavs at home! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/2GzDNQwN7s — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

James added nine rebounds, six assists and helped put the Raptors away down the stretch with an artistic three-point play.

It was Cleveland’s second win in two weeks over the Eastern Conference’s top team, whose lead over second-place Boston continues to shrink. This time, the Cavaliers were much healthier than when they beat the Raptors on March 21 despite missing five rotational players and coach Tyronn Lue.

Jose Calderon added 19 points and Kevin Love had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs, who are 9-1 since March 17.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 and Jonas Valanciunas 17 for Toronto, which will host Boston on Wednesday.

Hassan Whiteside’s tip-in with a minute left put Miami up for good, and Josh Richardson blocked a potential go-ahead shot in the final seconds as the Heat clinched their 20th playoff spot in 30 seasons by rallying to beat Atlanta 101-98.

22 PTS, 10 REB for Dragic leads the @MiamiHEAT past the @ATLHawks 101-98! MIA moves into 6th place in the East. Whiteside: 18 PTS, 12 REB#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/fN2nZ8EqTG — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

The Heat trailed 98-90 with less than 3 minutes left, then finished the game on an 11-0 run.

Tyler Johnson’s 3-pointer got Miami within one, and Whiteside tipped in Josh Richardson’s miss on the next possession. Atlanta had a chance to take the lead when Damion Lee got into the lane and tried a 10-footer with about 5 seconds left, but Richardson blocked it and the Heat controlled the rebound.

Richardson made a pair of free throws with 0.6 seconds left. The Hawks’ last-ditch 3-point try by John Collins was well short, wrapping up the postseason spot for the Heat.

James Harden had 38 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, leading Houston to a 120-104 win over Washington.

James Harden led the @HoustonRockets to victory at home with 38 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Jy65RQJwtr — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

At 63-15, the Rockets already clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, but weren’t interested in losing any momentum against Washington.

Clint Capela had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, while Gerald Green had 16 points off the bench on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc and one authoritative two-handed slam in the fourth.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points, while Markieff Morris had 14 and Otto Porter, Jr. added 12.

J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Philadelphia to its 11th straight victory, a 121-95 blowout over Brooklyn.

🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔 1⃣1⃣ in a row for the @sixers! PHI wins it over @BrooklynNets 121-95 and stay at #4 in the East. Simmons: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST

Redick: 19 PTS#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/dRcPcp4Qkc — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Neither Simmons nor Redick played in the fourth quarter for Philadelphia, which won its third consecutive contest without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid had surgery on Saturday after suffering an orbital fracture in his left eye in Wednesday’s 118-101 win over the Knicks. Embiid will be out for the remainder of the regular season and is slated to return for the playoffs, although his exact return date is not known.

The 76ers are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2012 and are vying for home-court advantage.

Marco Belinelli added 17 points for the 76ers.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points for the Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and had a key block with 53 seconds left, while Khris Middleton added 20 points and Milwaukee held off short-handed Boston 106-102.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (29 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST) and Jaylen Brown (24 PTS, 4 REB) duel in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/F92NV6LSCo — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Eric Bledsoe added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Bucks, who clinched their second straight winning season for the first time since back-to-back finishes over .500 in 1999-00 and 2000-01. One more win clinches a second consecutive postseason berth for Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points for the Celtics, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and Sean Kilpatrick added 21 off the bench to lead Chicago 120-114 over Charlotte.

Sean Kilpatrick puts up a season-high 21 PTS for the @chicagobulls! CHI takes it over @hornets 120-114. #BullsNation Lauri Markkanen: 24 PTS, 7 REB Dwight: 23 PTS, 17 REB

Malik Monk: 21 PTS pic.twitter.com/9TvS8YHM40 — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Justin Holiday had 19 points and Bobby Portis added 16 for Chicago, which has won three straight.

Dwight Howard scored 23 points and Malik Monk had 21 for Charlotte, which has dropped four straight.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 18 points, including a highlight-reel dunk to help keep lottery-bound Dallas ahead in a 115-109 win over Portland, delaying the Trail Blazers’ hopes of clinching home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Dennis Smith Jr. does a little bit of everything, pacing the @dallasmavs with 18 PTS, 8 AST, 8 REB in the W! DAL beats the @trailblazers 115-109 at home. #MFFL Lillard: 29 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB

Nurkic: 15 PTS, 13 REB pic.twitter.com/9wdeJbSxPv — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

A hodge-podge lineup kept the Mavericks in front in the fourth quarter, with Maxi Kleber giving them their biggest lead at 104-94 on a 3-pointer with 3:13 remaining.

But Smith, the rookie first-round pick Dallas hopes to build its future around, was back on the floor with the Blazers trailing by six when he beat Damian Lillard to a loose ball , poked it past the star Portland guard, ran it down and bounced it one more time before leaping for the slam.

Nikola Jokic scored 30 points, Jamal Murray hit a clutch 3-pointer late — his only one of the game — as Denver received a boost to its playoff hopes by holding off Indiana by 107-104.

Nikola Jokic (30 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL. 4 3PM) stuffed the stat sheet in the @nuggets massive win at home! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/vgyFYCdchd — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Denver pulled within a half-game of New Orleans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

What’s more, the Nuggets now trail Minnesota by a game for the seventh spot and have two of their final four games against the Timberwolves.

Wilson Chandler donned a mask to protect a broken nose and struggled early with his shot, going 0 for 5 in the first half. Chandler finally found his touch in the third. He hit three 3-pointers to spark a run to open some breathing room.

Victor Oladipo had 25 points for the Pacers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, but remain fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Ricky Rubio scored 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting, added eight assists and six rebounds, as Utah beat Los Angeles 117-110.

The @utahjazz get a quality 117-110 win over @Lakers behind 31 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB from Ricky Rubio! Utah takes over the 5th spot in the Western Conference playoff picture. Mitchell: 26 PTS, 6 REB#TakeNote KCP: 28 PTS pic.twitter.com/MFVA0U6uw9 — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Donovan Mitchell added 26 points while Rudy Gobert chipped in 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Six players scored in double figures to lead the Jazz to their third straight win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points and Kyle Kuzma had 26 for the Lakers.

Josh Jackson scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half as Phoenix ended a franchise-record, 15-game losing streak with a 97-94 victory over Sacramento.

Josh Jackson (28 PTS, 6 REB) and Alex Len (17 PTS, 15 REB) spark the @Suns 97-94 victory over the @SacramentoKings! #SunsAt50 Bogdanovic: 22 PTS, 4 AST, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/Fs13gYa3BP — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Alex Len added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Tyler Ulis had 13 points and nine assists as the Suns held the cold-shooting Kings to 37 percent shooting.

The Kings trailed by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter but had a chance to tie after forcing a turnover with 7 seconds remaining. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson missed potential game-tying 3-pointers before the final buzzer.

Bogdanovic led the Kings with 22 points and Jackson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Sacramento has lost five of six.

Mario Hezonja scored 19 points, and Jamel Artis added 16 off the bench as Orlando beat New York 97-73.

19 PTS, 6 REB for Mario Hezonja!@OrlandoMagic defeat the @nyknicks 97-73 at MSG. Shelvin Mack: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/DOan3c6l0l — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

Reserve Shelvin Mack had 12 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points and Kyle O’Quinn had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their fourth straight.

The Magic limited the Knicks to 28 points in the second half and won the season series 3-1.

Tobias Harris records 31 PTS, 9 REB and Lou Williams scores 15 in the 4th quarter!@LAClippers take it over @spurs 113-110 to keep their playoff hopes alive. #ItTakesEverything LaMarcus: 35 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/cj6boVam9i — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2018

All the scores from Tuesday’s NBA action:

Philadelphia 76ers 121-95 Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers 112-106 Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat 101-98 Atlanta Hawks

New York Knicks 73-97 Orlando Magic

Chicago Bulls 120-114 Charlotte Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder 107-111 Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets 120-104 Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks 106-102 Boston Celtics

Dallas Mavericks 115-109 Portland Trail Blazers

Denver Nuggets 107-104 Indiana Pacers

Utah Jazz 117-110 Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns 97-94 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 San Antonio Spurs