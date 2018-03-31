NBA roundup: Philly make it nine in a row

Ben Simmons’ triple-double helped the Philadelphia 76ers to a ninth successive victory after beating the Atlanta Hawks 101-91.

Simmons grabbed 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists within the first three-quarters, as the 76ers forged a dominant 27-point advantage by the start of the fourth quarter.

Ersan Ilyasova chipped in with 21 points for the 76ers, who were without injured All-Star centre Joel Embiid.

The Chicago Bulls ended a seven game losing streak after beating the Orlando Magic 90-82. Lauri Markkanen and Sean Kilpatrick each scored 13 points for the Bulls.

LeBron James broke Michael Jordan’s record after scoring double digits for the 867th successive match, as the Cleveland Cavaliers triumphed 107-102 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Gerald Green sank a three-pointer on the buzzer, as the Houston Rockets fought back from 21 points down to dramatically beat the Phoenix Suns 104-103.

A 21-point, 20 rebound outing from Karl-Anthony Towns saw the Minnesota Timberwolves grab a 93-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

A season-high 36 points from Paul Millsap helped the Denver Nuggets to a 126-125 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Utah Jazz bounced back from their last second loss to the Boston Celtics by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 107-97.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 124-122 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Clippers saw their play-off hopes take a major blow after losing 105-96 to the Portland Trail Blazers.