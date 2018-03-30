NBA roundup: Drummond keeps Pistons play-off bid alive

Andre Drummond’s haul of 24 points and 23 rebounds helped the Detroit Pistons to their fifth win in six after getting the better of the Washington Wizards.

The Pistons moved within 4.5 games of the Milwaukee Bucks in the race for the final Eastern Conference play-off spot after the 103-92 triumph.

Despite the loss of ankle injury victim Blake Griffin, the Pistons were still able to secure the result they needed.

The Miami Heat moved closer to a play-off spot after a 103-92 win over the Chicago Bulls – their eighth successive home victory.

#4thQuarterKelly KO scored 9 of his 11 points in the final 12 minutes of tonight's game! pic.twitter.com/rYzFSItQsr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 30, 2018

Josh Richardson was the top scorer for the Heat with 22 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder moved back into fourth place in the Western Conference after beating the San Antonio Spurs 103-99. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Victor Oladipo scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, as the Indiana Pacers held on for a 106-103 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Kevin Durant has been ejected from tonight's game pic.twitter.com/3kN8r3PPfI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Golden State Warriors 116-107 after Kevin Durant was ejected just before half-time.