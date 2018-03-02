NBA roundup: 76ers end Cavaliers losing streak

The Philadelphia 76ers ended an 11-game losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers after an 108-97 win on the road.

JJ Redick’s 22 points, coupled with Joel Embiid’s 17 points and 14 rebounds, saw the 76ers earn an eighth win from their last 10 games.

Dario Saric netted the match-winning three-pointer in the dying stages after the Cavaliers had pulled back a 12 point deficit to just one.

LeBron James finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Cavaliers.

A season-high 29 points from ex-Cav Isaiah Thomas helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-113 win over the Miami Heat.

The Lakers saw 16 of 29 three-pointers, as the Heat conceded their worst points against tally of the season.

De’Aaron Fox finished with 21 points – including the game-tying basket – as the Sacramento Kings secured an 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Portland Trail Blazers, meanwhile, had to much firepower for the Minnesota Timberwolves, easing to a 108-99 victory. Damian Lillard was the star performer with 35 points.