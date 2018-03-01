NBA Wrap: Durant stars as Warriors thump Wizards

Playing in front of family and friends, Kevin Durant scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 109-101 on Wednesday.

Durant, who hails from nearby Maryland in Washington, didn’t disappoint on his homecoming, converting 12 of 20 from the floor and adding four assists and six rebounds.

Kevin Durant (32 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST) was efficient from start to finish and guided the @warriors over the @WashWizards in his hometown of DC!#DubNation pic.twitter.com/I7vj2rxyXy — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2018

“My teammates got me going early,” Durant said. “I was able to get some threes, get some transition points and that got my jump-shot going … my teammates did a great job of putting me in great positions.”

Steph Curry did his part with 25 points as the NBA champs made it seven wins from eight games.

The Warriors also managed to effectively neutralise Washington guard Bradley Beal, who managed just eight points on the night.

Elsewhere, James Harden was on top form as he propelled the Houston Rockets to a 105-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden scored 23 points and seven assists as the Rockets earned their 14th straight win in the NBA.

James Harden propelled the @HoustonRockets to their 14th consecutive win with 25 PTS and 7 AST! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/HChS2c1ebG — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2018

And another NBA star, Russell Westbrook put on a show (30 pts, 11 reb, 7 ast) as the Oklahoma City Thunder ground out a nailbiting 111-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Westbrook also scored the game-winning three-pointer in overtime to seal the victory to underline just how valuable he is to the Thunder.

The Mavericks had a chance to win in overtime, but a desperation jumper from rookie Dennis Smith Jr. at the buzzer didn’t go in.

Russell Westbrook (30 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST) filled it up to help the @okcthunder grind out the overtime win in Dallas! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Anw4roRIzz — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2018

All the scores from Wednesday’s NBA action:

Orlando Magic 104-117 Toronto Raptors

Detroit Pistons 110-87 Milwaukee Bucks

Atlanta Hawks 107-102 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 134-106 Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards 101-109 Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies 102-110 Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks 110-111 Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs 116-121 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers 92-105 Houston Rockets