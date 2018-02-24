NBA roundup: Celtics end losing streak at Pistons

A career-high 19 points from rookie Daniel Theis and a further 18 from Kyrie Irving helped the Boston Celtics to a 110-98 win over the Detroit Pistons.

After suffering three successive defeats prior to the All-Star break, the Celtics returned to action with an away win.

The second quarter proved to be crucial for the Celtics after they outscored the Pistons 38-21.

An 11th triple double of the season from LeBron James saw the Cleveland Cavaliers overpower the Memphis Grizzlies 112-99 and record a fifth success in six games.

The best of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the OT WIN against the Raptors: 26 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/LrvLrUJkAc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 24, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks ended the Toronto Raptors’ seven game winning streak after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 112-119 over-time victory.

A season-best 25 points from Frank Kaminsky helped the Charlotte Hornets make it three wins on the spin after a 122-105 triumph against the Washington Wizards.

The Indiana Pacers raced to a 17-point lead by half-time and never looked back, as they overcame the Atlanta Hawks 116-93.

The New Orleans Pelicans made it four successive victories after Anthony Davis scored 45 points in a dramatic 124-123 overtime win over the Miami Heat.

James Harden’s 31 points helped the Houston Rockets to an 11th straight win after a 120-102 success over the Minnesota Timberwolves. To make matters worse, the Timberwolves lost All-Star Jimmy Butler to a knee injury.

Nikola Jokic finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, as the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-119.

The Utah Jazz’s 11-game winning streak was ended emphatically by the Portland Trail Blazers after CJ McCollum scored 26 points in the 100-81 victory.

Lou Williams came off the bench and scored 35 points in 33 minutes for the Los Angeles Clippers, as they inflicted an eighth straight defeat on the Phoenix Suns, by a 128-117 margin.

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a comfortable 124-102 win at the Dallas Mavericks.