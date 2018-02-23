NBA roundup: Hornets inflict another loss on the Nets

A season-high 24 rebounds from Dwight Howard and a 31-point haul from Kemba Walker saw the Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-96.

All five of Charlotte’s starters reached double figures in inflicting an eighth successive defeat on the Nets.

However, the positive for the Nets was a first start in four months for D’Angelo Russell, who scored 19 points after taking a big step in recovering from a knee injury.

A season-high 26 points from reserve Trey Burke helped the New York Knicks to a 120-113 win over the Orlando Magic.

2️⃣6️⃣ pts | 6️⃣ asts | 4️⃣ rebs@TreyBurke was doing it all tonight. pic.twitter.com/S7x6EAJrNb — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 23, 2018

The Knicks broke an eight match losing streak, with Tim Hardaway Jr chipping in with 23 points and six assists.

Despite a late charge from LeBron James, the Washington Wizards held on for a 110-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James banked 14 successive points in the fourth quarter to pull the Cavaliers within three, yet the Wizards rallied to score the final four points of the match.

No weakness!!!! What an ending out in Chi-Town #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/PXeJ9PWBDy — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 23, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers grabbed five points in the last 60 seconds to come from behind and beat the Chicago Bulls 116-115.

Ben Simmons’ 32 points and Joel Embiid’s 30 secured a sixth straight win for the 76ers.

A three-pointer at the buzzer from Russell Westbrook saw the Oklahoma City Thunder claim a dramatic 110-107 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Thunder had blown a 23-point lead and trailed with four minutes remaining, before scoring eight of the game’s final 10 points.

The mighty Golden State Warriors had too much firepower for the Los Angeles Clippers, easing to a 134-127 victory.

Steph Curry was the star of the show, finishing with 44 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Kevin Durant had 21 points, and Klay Thompson 19.

The Warriors led by as many as 18 in the first half before the Clippers mounted an impressive fightback, but the reigning NBA champions were able to keep them at bay.