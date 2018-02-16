NBA roundup: Jokic triple earns Nuggets win over Bucks

Nikola Jokic recorded the NBA’s fastest triple-double for 20 years, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 134-123.

Jokic finished the night with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists, but had reached double figures in each of those statistics with 1m 54s remaining of the first quarter.

But it wasn’t just Jokic who impressed for the Nuggets, as they produced a three-point conversion rate that was among the best in NBA history.

Nikola Jokic talks postgame after posting 30 PTS, 17 AST, 15 REB, 2 BLK in the @nuggets win!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Ve6g3qRNSA — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2018

The Nuggets sank 24 of 40 attempts – one shy of the NBA record and the joint best in franchise history.

Nine consecutive fourth quarter points from Jimmy Butler secured a 119-111 win for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Taj Gibson scores a career-high 28 PTS to help lead the @Timberwolves to the home win!#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/62NsdNFtSO — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2018

Butler finished with 24 points to his name, although it was Taj Gibson who top-scored for the Timberwolves with 28.

It was a third successive defeat for the Lakers, despite a 23-point haul from Julius Randle.