NBA roundup: Unhappy Clippers reunion for Griffin

Blake Griffin’s reunion with former team the Los Angeles Clippers proved to be an unhappy one after the Detroit Pistons lost 108-95.

Despite 19 points from Griffin, the Pistons saw a six-game winning run at home come to an end.

Tobias Harris (12 points) and Avery Bradley (10 points) – who both left the Pistons in the Griffin trade – each contributed to the Clippers’ win.

LeBron James grabbed a second successive triple-double, as the Cleveland Cavaliers comfortably beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-107.

22 points.

17 dimes.

12 boards. Tonight, @KingJames tied his career high assists, notched his 10th triple-double of the season (2nd straight) and the 65th of his career.#StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/g44ImELv35 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 10, 2018

James finished the match with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists, while Kyle Korver also scored a season-high 30 points against his former club.

A 23 point, 25 rebound performance from Clint Capela saw the Houston Rockets crush the Denver Nuggets 130-104.

It was an 11th win out of 12 for the Rockets, whose upturn in form has coincided with the return from injury of James Harden.

Dwyane Wade enjoyed a winning return to the Miami Heat after coming off the bench in a 91-85 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tyler Johnson’s 19 points helped the Heat end a five-game losing streak.

A 35-point haul from Victor Oladipo saw the Indiana Pacers inflict a rare defeat on the Boston Celtics.

Victor Oladipo led all scorers with 35 points on 15-of-29 shooting, 10 rebounds, and five steals in tonight's #PacersWin. pic.twitter.com/BFOZDHVAmV — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 10, 2018

The Celtics had won five of their previous six games, but succumbed 97-91.

A career-high 23 points from Joe Ingles, coupled with a 25-point total from Donovan Mitchell, saw the Utah Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-94.

Joel Embiid recorded his 27th double-double, as his 24 points and 16 rebounds helped the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-82.

The Chicago Bulls fought back from a 17-point deficit to end a seven-game losing streak with a last-gasp 114-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Damian Lillard reached the 50-point mark in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-100 win over the Sacramento Kings.