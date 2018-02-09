NBA roundup: Irving keeps Celtics top in the East

A 28-point haul from Kyrie Irving saw the Boston Celtics remain top of the Eastern Conference after a 110-104 overtime win over the Washington Wizards.

Irving scored 12 of Boston’s final 17 points after drawing the Celtics level in the final seconds of regulation time. Jaylen Brown’s 18 points also helped the Celtics to a fifth win in six.

Otto Porter’s 27 points and Bradley Beal’s 18 were in vain for the Wizards.

The New York Knicks suffered a heavy 113-88 defeat at the Toronto Raptors in their first game since losing All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a cruciate knee injury.

Jonas Valanciunas hit 18 points and Pascal Siakam grabbed 14 for the Raptors, as they won their fifth successive home meeting with the Knicks.

The Orlando Magic just held on for a narrow 100-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Evan Fournier was the top scorer for the Magic with 22 points.

The Portland Trail Blazers threw away a 17-point lead against the Charlotte Hornets, before eventually coming back to take the match 109-103 in overtime.

Jusuf Nurkic’s 24 points and Damian Lillard’s 18 points ultimately proved crucial for Portland.

The Los Angeles Lakers made it four wins in a row after overcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder 81-106.

Kevin Durant’s 24 points helped the Golden State Warriors to a 121-103 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.