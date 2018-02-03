NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo wins it late for the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s basket with less than two seconds to go secured a 92-90 win for the Milwaukee Bucks over the New York Knicks.

Antetokounmpo’s driving layup was among 29 points scored by the Greek player, while Jabari Parker also chipped in with 12 points for the Bucks.

It was Parker’s first game in almost 12 months after returning from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

All-star Joel Embiid finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers overcame the Miami Heat 103-97.

The Toronto Raptors made it six successive wins over the Portland Trailblazers after DeMar DeRozan’s 35 points helped them triumph 130-105.

The Raptors were able to improve their home record to 20-4 – the best return in the NBA.

Brook Lopez scored 19 points on his return to the Brooklyn Nets, as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers hold on for a 102-99 win.

The Charlotte Hornets blitzed the Indiana Pacers early on with 49 points in the first quarter – setting them up for a 133-126 victory. Kemba Walkers scored 41 points for the Hornets.

A career-high 31 points from Terry Rozier saw the depleted Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-110.

The Utah Jazz made it four wins on the spins after getting the better of the Phoenix Suns 129-97.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points for the Jazz – one point short of his career best.

Anthony Davis became the top scorer in New Orleans Pelicans history after his 43 points and 10 rebounds helped his side to a 114-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Washington Wizards comfortably overcame the Sacramento Kings after winning 119-104.