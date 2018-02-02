NBA roundup: Griffin debut ends in Pistons win

Five crucial points from Anthony Tolliver inside the final two minutes saw the Detroit Pistons beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-102.

All the attention was on Pistons debutant Blake Griffin after his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the week, and he finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Pistons LIVE 2.1.18: Blake Griffin, the man of the night, talks with Shep after his Pistons debut. pic.twitter.com/aje1pQimvE — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 2, 2018

But it was Tolliver’s contribution in the last one minute and 48 seconds which proved crucial towards the Pistons winning a second game in a row after they had lost their previous eight.

A 27-point haul from Bradley Beal earned the Washington Wizards a third win on the spin after they beat the Toronto Raptors 122-119.

The Wizards’ dominance in the rebound battle proved pivotal to the victory after they finished on top by a 44-32 margin.

Jimmy Butler’s 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns’ 24 saw the Minnesota Timberwolves win 108-89 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The result brought an end to the Bucks’ four-game winning streak.

James Harden inspired the Houston Rockets to a 102-91 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Harden finished with 28 points – including seven in the final two minutes, when the Spurs had threatened to mount a comeback.

The Denver Nuggets triumphed in a dramatic finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder after a last-gasp 127-124 win.