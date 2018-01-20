NBA roundup: Nets end losing streak with Heat win

The Brooklyn Nets ended a five-game losing streak after beating the Miami Heat 101-95.

DeMarre Carroll’s 26 points and another 15 from Spencer Dinwiddie saw the Nets also bring an end to a dire home run against the Heat, where they had lost the previous seven meetings at the Barclays Center.

As well as the win, the Nets were boosted by the return from injury of D’Angelo Russell, who played 14 minutes after missing the previous 32 games following knee surgery.

Kelly Oubre and Bradley Beal each scored 26 points as the Washington Wizards inflicted a fourth successive loss on the Detroit Pistons.

The Wizards scored 76 second half points, in the 122-112 triumph.

The Toronto Raptors continued their stellar home form after Kyle Lowry’s 24 points and DeMar DeRozan’s 21 saw them beat the San Antonio Spurs 86-83.

A career-best 22 points from Dillon Brooks saw the Memphis Grizzlies make it three wins on the spin, as they beat the struggling Sacramento Kings 106-88.

The Phoenix Suns ended a seven-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets after winning 108-100. Devin Booker was the stand-out for the Suns with 30 points.

A season-high 33 points from Jordan Clarkson saw the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 99-86.

The New York Knicks held on in a tense finale for a 117-115 victory over the Utah Jazz.