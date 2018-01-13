NBA roundup: Pacers fight back to beat Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers fought back from a 22-point first half deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-95.

Lance Stephenson’s 16 points and 11 rebounds, along with Darren Collison’s 22 points, saw the Pacers register a third win in four and make it three-out-of-three against the Cavaliers.

Despite LeBron James finishing with 27 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, the Cavaliers still lost for the third time in-a-row. James had two chances to win the game at the death, but missed both of his three-pointer efforts.

The absence of the injured Stephen Curry didn’t affect the Golden State Warriors, as they produced a powerful fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94. Kevin Durant was the top scorer for the Warriors with 26 points.

Bradley Beal and John Wall each scored 30 points in the Washington Wizards’ 125-119 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Charlotte Hornets made it four wins from their last six games after a 99-88 triumph over the Utah Jazz.

A match-clinching basket from Spencer Dinwiddie with 11 seconds to go saw the Brooklyn Nets win on the road at the Atlanta Hawks 110-105.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 118-108 home win over the New York Knicks.

Anthony Davis returned from injury with a bang after his 36 points saw the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trailblazers 119-113.

The Denver Nuggets recovered from a slow start to end their three-game losing streak with a 87-78 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chris Paul finished with a 25-point haul as the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 112-95.