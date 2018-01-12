NBA roundup: Irving helps Celtics to London comeback

The Boston Celtics overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 in the eighth NBA game to be played in England.

Kyrie Irving finished with 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Celtics, with Jaylen Brown adding 21 and Marcus Morris a further 19.

It was a seven successive victory for the Celtics, as the 76ers were unable to take advantage of their fast start.

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their sixth loss in eight games, as they conceded 127-points plus for the third match in-a-row.

Despite 26 points from LeBron James, the Cavaliers succumbed 133-99 to the Toronto Raptors, with Fred VanVleet grabbing a career-high 22 points for the Raptors.

The Los Angeles Lakers made it three wins on the spin after 26 points from Brandon Ingram saw them beat the San Antonio Spurs 93-81.

The Los Angeles Clippers held off the charge of the Sacramento Kings to triumph 121-115. Lou Williams was the top performer for the Clippers with 30 points.