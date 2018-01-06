NBA roundup: Celtics finish strongly to beat Timberwolves

A strong finish from the Boston Celtics saw them pull away in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 91-84.

Marcus Smart scored 16 of his 18 points during the second half, while Kyrie Irving finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

It was a fifth successive win for the Celtics, as the Timberwolves lost back-to-back games for the first time since November.

The Philadelphia 76ers grabbed a big win over the Detroit Pistons after Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid ran riot in the first half to virtually secure the result by the interval.

19 PTS / 9 AST / 4 REB / 2 STL / 2 BLK#NBAVote @BenSimmons25 pic.twitter.com/2dlkEAGm5N — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 6, 2018

Embiid finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Simmons chipped in with 19, as the 76ers sealed a fourth successive win.

The Miami Heat prevailed in a back-and-forth encounter against the New York Knicks after triumphing 107-103 in overtime.

The Knicks held the lead on two occasions during overtime, but the Heat finished with a 7-2 spurt.

Jonas Valanciunas scored all 20 of his points in a decisive third quarter to help the Toronto Raptors to a 129-110 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors had led by just two points at half-time, but outscored the Bucks 43-19 in the third quarter.

Kris Dunn​ went off tonight against the Mavs! #32 finished the night with a career-high 32pts and added 9ast, 2reb and 4stl. pic.twitter.com/mRRo3hJndd — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 6, 2018

A career-high 32 points from Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn saw them beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-124.

A 17-8 run at the start of the fourth quarter proved crucial in the San Antonio Spurs’ 103-89 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Manu Ginobili scored a season-high 21 points for the Spurs, while Kawhi Leonard also hit 21.

A W is a W. pic.twitter.com/s0U9GBI8ST — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 6, 2018

Trey Lyles and Jamal Murray grabbed a combined 52 points as the Denver Nuggets inflicted an eighth straight loss on the Utah Jazz, by a 99-91 margin.

The Washington Wizards survived a late rally from the Memphies Grizzlies and held on for a narrow 102-100 win.

A dominant second half saw the Portland Trail Blazers cruise to a 110-89 win over the Atlanta Hawks, with CJ McCollum grabbing 20 points and six assists.

Despite the return of Lonzo Ball, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a ninth successive defeat – going down 108-94 against the Charlotte Hornets.