Warriors beat Rockets despite Durant absence

The Golden State Warriors shrugged off the absence of the injured Kevin Durant to beat the Houston Rockets 124-114.

Calf injury victim Durant was sidelined, yet 29 points from Stephen Curry and a further 28 from Klay Thompson saw the Warriors pull away in the fourth quarter for what was eventually a comfortable win.

It was a ninth successive away win for the Warriors, despite Eric Gordon (30 points) and Gerald Green (29) making big scoring contributions for Houston.

Klay Thompson with a hot hand tonight 🔥 #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/F2ABbHNQzW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 5, 2018

It was neck-and-neck between the two teams until the final four minutes, when the Warriors forged a seven-point lead.

They scored the next fight points – including a three-pointer from Curry – to rubber-stamp the win and send the home fans heading for the exits.

In the night’s other encounter, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 127-117