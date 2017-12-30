NBA roundup: Wizards inflict fifth straight loss on Rockets

The Houston Rockets suffered a fifth successive defeat after the Washington Wizards inflicted their heaviest loss of the season.

Otto Porter Jr’s 26 points, along with 21 points each from Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr saw the Wizards triumph 121-103.

Despite the Rockets holding the lead until the midway point of the first quarter, they recorded their longest losing streak since January 2013.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a controversial winning basket with just 1.3 seconds remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s six-game winning streak.

“We wanted to get Giannis a catch in the elbow area, and then it was his ball to come up with a play, either for himself or make a play for someone else. He did the right thing.” – Coach Kidd pic.twitter.com/b8yUtqiOkz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2017

Antetokounmpo bagged 23 points in the 97-95 victory, yet he appeared to have stepped out of bounds for the last-gasp winner. However, the officials refused to review the play, despite the Thunder’s protests.

Dennis Smith Jr grabbed the first triple-double of his career as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-120.

Dallas hit a franchise-best 22 three-pointers, with Smith and Devin Harris both sinking five of their seven attempts.

The Toronto Raptors secured an 11th successive home win after beating the Atlanta Hawks 111-98. DeMar DeRozan top-scored for the Raptors with 25 points.

A career-high 21 points from Joe Harris saw the Brooklyn Nets thrash the Miami Heat 111-87.

The Chicago Bulls made it three wins on the spin after rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 32 points in a 119-107 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Dwight Howard’s 29 points helped the Charlotte Hornets to a 111-100 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Devin Booker scored 12 points in the final five minutes, as the Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 111-101.