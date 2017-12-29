NBA roundup: Celtics complete stunning Rockets comeback

Al Horford’s hook shot with 3.7 seconds remaining gave the Boston Celtics a dramatic comeback win over the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets boasted a 26-point advantage at one stage in an encounter where they led until the dying stages, when the Celtics roared back to win 99-98.

Jayson Tatum’s lay-up with seven seconds left on the clock clawed the Celtics back to 98-97, before an offensive foul gave Horford the chance to win it, which he did.

The Orlando Magic ended a nine-game losing streak as they beat the Detroit Pistons 102-89.

Elfrid Payton finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Magic.

The Milwaukee Bucks fought back from a 20-point deficit to triumph 102-96 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eric Bledsoe – who finished with 26 points to his name – grabbed the lead for the Bucks for the first time in the game with less than two-and-a-half minutes to go.

Despite the San Antonio Spurs resting superstar Kawhi Leonard, they still had enough to beat the New York Knicks 119-107.

It was a fourth successive loss for the Knicks, with LaMarcus Aldridge’s 25 points doing the damage.

Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers squandered a fourth quarter lead to go down 114-110 to the Portland Trailblazers, who scored an incredible 42 points in the final quarter.