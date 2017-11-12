NBA roundup: Ball breaks record, but Lakers lose

Lonzo Ball broke LeBron James’ record to become the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

At the age of 20 years and 15 days, rookie Ball completed his feat with a 10th rebound early in the fourth quarter, to add his eventual totals of 19 points and 13 assists.

Yet it wasn’t sufficient for the Lakers to avoid a third successive loss after going down 98-90 to the Bucks.

LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs set a season high points tally in a 133-94 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Dejounte Murray (17 points) and Davis Bertans (16) were also pivotal for the Spurs, who were missing a third of their roster.

After a one-game lay-off with injury, Kristaps Porzingis returned with a 34-point game in the New York Knicks’ 118-91 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Courtney Lee finished with 20 points and Enes Kanter had 17, as the Knicks recorded a comfortable home win.

The Washington Wizards forced the Atlanta Hawks into a season-worst tally of 24 turnovers to secure a 113-94 victory.

It was a second successive win for the Wizards, who saw Bradley Beal finish with 19 points.

A 35-point match from DeMarcus Cousins and a 25-point contribution from Anthony Davis helped the New Orleans Pelicans to a 111-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Houston Rockets gained some revenge from two early season defeats to the Memphis Grizzlies after an 111-96 win. James Harden finished with 38 points for the Rockets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers held off a fightback from the Dallas Mavericks to seal an 111-104 win.

Kevin Love was the stand-out figure for the Cavaliers after finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds.

A dominant third quarter saw the Golden State Warriors finish on top against the Philadelphia 76ers after a 135-114 success secured a conference-high sixth win on the spin.

The steal and breakaway slam by TJ makes it the @CarlsJr Dunk of the Game! pic.twitter.com/Eb16VenI0n — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 12, 2017

Devin Booker and TJ Warren each scored 35 points as the Phoenix Suns ended a five-game losing streak to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-110.

Despite the absence of the injured Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz produced their best offensive performance of the season to beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-106.

Derrick Favors – starting in place of Gobert – scored 24 points and finished with 12 rebounds.

Jamal Murray scored a career-best tally of 32 points, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 125-107. Will Barton was also on form for the Nuggets with a season-best 26 points.