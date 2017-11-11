NBA round-up: Heat fight back to beat Jazz

A 21-point game from Dion Waiters saw the Miami Heat fight back to beat the Utah Jazz 84-74 on Friday.

Goran Dragic added a further 18 points for Miami, who trailed by 12 at half-time. The Jazz were restricted to just 25 second half points in their lowest scoring match of the season.

To make matters worse, Jazz centre Rudy Gobert suffered an injury late in the third quarter, although he did return to the court to start the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks ended a four-game losing streak with a 94-87 win at the San Antonio Spurs.

Erid Bledsoe made his Milwaukee debut after arriving from Phoenix and finished with 13 points and seven assists.

Aaron Gordon’s 22 points and Nikola Vucevic’s 19 helped the Orlando Magic to a big 128-112 win at the Phoenix Suns.

There were 17-point hauls from Terrence Ross and reserve Jonathon Simmons, as the Magic extended their run to 8-5 – their best start to a season in five years.

A pair of three-pointers in the last minute from Reggie Jackson sealed victory for the Detroit Pistons, as they beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-104.

It was a seventh win in eight games for Central Division table-toppers Detroit. They outscored Atlanta 31-19 in the second quarter for a 57-41 half-time lead, yet the Hawks doggedly remained in contention.

The Indiana Pacers ended a four-game losing streak after a 25-point game from Victor Oladipo secured a 105-87 win at the Chicago Bulls.

Bojan Bogdanovic made six three-pointers in his 22 point haul for the Pacers, while Thaddeus Young ended the match with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Despite Kyrie Irving suffering a concussion from an inadvertent elbow, the Boston Celtics came from behind to beat the Charlotte Hornets 90-87.

A 16-3 run in the fourth quarter saw Boston go ahead for the first time in the match and they held on to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

Paul George showed why the Oklahoma City Thunder recruited him during the closing season after scoring 42 points in a 120-11 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell Westbrook led the supporting cast for George with 22 points and eight assists.

A late rally from the Brooklyn Nets was sufficient to get the better of the Portland Trail Blazers 101-97, as Allen Crabbe came back to haunt his former club.