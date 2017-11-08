Is Lebron James the king of social media drama?

Cryptic posts, strange memes and sliding into Instagram models’ DMs – all in a day’s work for NBA superstar Lebron James.

Short of any serious fireworks in the NBA at this early stage of the season, James single-handedly seems to be trying to create some of his own off the field.

It all started with a cryptic Instagram post where the Cavaliers star used a meme of cartoon character Arthur clenching his fist to describe his current mood:

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Being the most popular NBA player on the planet, anything Lebron does is immediately analyzed and dissected, and it didn’t take long for people to connect the post with his former team-mate Kyrie Irving.

The message was posted shortly after Irving scored 35 points for his new team Celtics on Monday night, leading many to speculate that this was another famous Lebron James subtweet, aimed squarely at the man who left the Cavaliers to forge his own destiny (and is currently enjoying far more success with the Celtics than the Cavs are).

Lebron’s team-mates tried to downplay the connection when asked about it. Here’s J.R. Smith running interference:

Lebron himself then tried to clear up the confusion with a second Instagram post. He posted a series of photos from his basketball career all with a clenched fist. He added the caption, “Mood Forever… #StriveForGreatness.”

Mood Forever…. 👑#StriveForGreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Few were buying this explanation, however, as the Arthur meme is usually meant to convey anger or frustration with a situation.

Lebron’s explanation also didn’t stop some of his rivals from having a bit of fun at his expense.

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green responded with his own ‘mood’ post:

MOOD… A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:54am PST

That seemed like a clear troll at James’ expense, but when called on it, Green went on a Twitter rant to deny any connection to Lebron.

“FYI people should really stop making assumptions,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure out how y’all made Bron post out to be about the Celtics… let alone me posting something to “troll” him and idk wth he even posted about.

“I just thought the pic was dope and that was my mood today… I’m always the first to say when I’m going at someone… and always will.”

FYI people should really stop making assumptions… I'm still trying to figure out how y'all made Bron post out to be about the Celtics… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) 7 November 2017

Let alone me posting something to "troll" him and idk wth he even posted about… neither do y'all… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) 7 November 2017

I just thought the pic was dope and that was my mood today… I'm always the first to say when I'm going at someone… and always will — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) 7 November 2017

So today my good people y'all shot and y'all missed!!! 😊😊😊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) 7 November 2017

And Lebron James social media drama didn’t stop there.

On Tuesday, an Instagram model named Heidi V. Hoback revealed she had received direct messages (DMs) from James.

Hoback posted screenshots of a conversation on Snapchat she had with the married-father-of-three.

The model, who posted pictures of herself while on a hunting trip, revealed that James had messaged her to say: “Teach me how to hunt and I’ll teach you to play ball. Deal? Lol.”

After being told by her followers that James is a married man, Hoback posted an eight-minute YouTube video defending herself from claims that she was trying to cash in on receiving a message from the superstar.

“I honestly was just having a normal day,” Hoback said. “Going over and hunting and then this wild encounter with a buck happened and it just so happened to be right when LeBron DMed me, so I thought I would share that.

“I took to Snapchat to share it with my followers because I thought it would be a funny story. You know, the message was pretty innocent as far as I know. And then some of my followers informed me that he was married, which I had no clue because I don’t follow him. I wouldn’t consider myself a fan so I wasn’t aware of that at all. I guess that’s why it’s been made into a bigger deal than I originally thought it’d be.”

While the message from Lebron was fairly innocent, sliding into an Instagram model’s DMs is never a good look for a married man.

If James isn’t careful, he might soon have to post the Arthur meme in an entirely different context.