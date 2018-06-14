Show stealers from the MPBL opening ceremonies

The 2018 MPBL opening ceremony was considered a successful one thanks in large part to the teams’ respective muses.

From famous celebrities to homegrown personalities, these women (and man) surely stole the show to our eyes’ delight in the said festivities.

Here at FOX Sports PH, we look at some of the muses that caught our attention:

Empress Schuck

Not a stranger to the big stage, TV personality Empress Schuck wore a Filipiniana inspired gown to show patriotism and support for the Zamboanga Valientes. Her projects for this 2018 include a TV show entitled Asintado and playing a role in the upcoming film Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.

Rachel Peters

The Knights clearly have found the right queen as their muse, as they were represented by none other than Miss Universe 2017 Rachel Peters. She was spotted wearing a blue gown, similar to San Juan’s team colors.

Michele Gumabao

After a successful stint in the Bb. Pilipinas, volleybelle Michele Gumabao wowed the crowd with her beauty as the muse for the Makati Skyscrapers. She donned a custom-white Filipiniana gown created by the LightShineWhite, a homegrown clothing brand.

Kim De Guzman

Ms. Earth-Air 2017 Kim De Guzman is an another crowd favorite in this year’s iteration of the MPBL season. An environment advocate and a former PBB housemate, De Guzman has been tapped by Valenzuela due to their similarities in philosophies—particularly in saving the environment.

Maxine Medina

Arguably one of the best gowns in the opening ceremonies, Ms. Universe PH 2016 Maxine Medina sported an elaborate, violet, Filipiniana Gown representing the Basilan Steel. Her gown was made by Hap Dende, which is also known as the Geronie Labora Mascota de Zamboanga.

Sinon Loresca

Perhaps the top scene-stealer in the festivities, the ‘King of Catwalk’ Sinon Loresca made a surprising appearance as the Shoemasters’ muse, much to the fans’ delight. His grace and strong presence drew cheers from the crowd, which may have brought some good luck en route to Marikina’s first win the conference.

Photo Credit: Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Facebook Page

