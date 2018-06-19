LOOK: Clean looking jerseys for the Rizal Crusaders

With the Crusaders set to make their debut tonight against the Bulacan Kuyas, fans should look out for their clean looking white jerseys:

cd14 designs the Official outfitter of your Rizal Crusaders. They will debut their light jersey on Tuesday June 19 vs… Posted by CD14 Designs on Saturday, 16 June 2018

While most casual fans would only know locally renowned brands such as LGR Hoops, PMT Clothing, and Team Rebel Sports, an emerging brand in Angono, Rizal is looking to make its mark in the jersey-making scene— hoping to showcase their designing wares through the Rizal Crusaders in the MPBL.

“Actually, CD14 Designs was created by Carlo and I, hence the company initials. Matagal nang designer iyong husband ko, and he is also a web programmer and developer,” said Dinky Paracad in an exclusive telephone interview with FOX Sports PH.

Homegrown brand CD14 Designs was tapped to be the team’s official outfitter. Armed with four years of experience, CD14 Designs is no longer a stranger to the local jersey-making scene, and the opportunity to design jerseys for their local team is too good to pass up for the couple.

“Nakipag meeting sa amin ung owner ng team through our mutual friend/s. They explained to us that tatagal ng around 10 months ung season kaya minabuti naming gandahan ung materials ng jersey. So as you can see, fully sublimated ung design niya while using high-quality spandex,” explained Paracad when asked about the materials used in the jerseys.

With the opportunity given to them, CD14 Designs is looking to make the most out of it by expanding their presence through social media —with hopes of making their brand a local staple. And despite numerous opportunities abroad, the couple has decided to stay and pursue a business locally. To them, there’s no place like home.

“Iyong husband ko matagal nang nagseserve sa clients abroad at madami naman opportunities doon. Pero siyempre, iba pa rin ang makapagtayo ka ng business dito sa bayan mo, sa home mo,” added Paracad.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.