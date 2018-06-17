Who were the top performers after Week 1 of MPBL action?

16 teams figured in the first week of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) action as the Anta Datu Cup unfolded.

Studs didn’t waste their time showing off their wares, of course, as big-time scorers, steady floor generals and elite defenders stepped up to make positive contributions in their squad’s first games.

Here are some of the most notable players early on.

TOP SCORERS

Yves Sazon, Marikina Shoemasters – 16 players saw action for Marikina on opening night, but no name was bigger than that of Sazon’s. He tallied an all-around line of 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in the team’s debut victory against General Santos.

Reed Juntilla, Zamboanga Valientes – Juntilla paved the way in the Valientes’ opening win against the Laguna Heroes, 86-80. He knocked down three of the team’s five makes from downtown and scored 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting, grabbed six boards and dished out five assists.

Bong Galanza, Batangas City Athletics – The former UE stalwart had 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting to pace the inaugural champs in a 95-90 win over the Quezon City Capitals. He also shot 5-of-7 on threes and added two blocks and a steal for good measure.

GLASS WORKERS

Felix Apreku, Muntinlupa Cagers – Apreku was huge for last conference’s runners-up in their 86-74 win against the Ray Parks-led Mandaluyong El Tigre. He corralled 16 boards to go along with his 10 points.



Renato Ular, Marikina Shoemasters – The team might have been outrebounded by six (53-59) in the win, but Ular’s 15 boards didn’t go unnoticed. Six of those came on the offensive glass, and he also chipped in 11 points.



Delmar Mahaling, General Santos Warriors – In their loss versus the Shoemasters, Mahaling put up an impressive effort with 15 rebounds. He scored 10 and added three dimes and two steals.

TOP DIMERS

Roger Yap, Manila Stars – The Purefoods veteran is back dishing dimes, and this time with the Stars in the MPBL. He didn’t do a lot of scoring (seven points) but he facilitated the offense well with 11 assists in the team’s 89-82 victory over Bataan.

Lester Alvarez, Batangas City Athletics – Alvarez, too, didn’t provide much on scoring but his familiarity with teammates helped him get easy dimes (nine assists) as they logged their first win of the season.

Cedric Labing-Isa, Pasig Pirates – Another player who saw action in the inaugural conference, Labing-isa banked on old chemistry and was a stable presence in their opening 91-81 win versus the Pasig Pirates. He logged 13 points and seven assists.

DEFENSE, DEFENSE, DEFENSE

Jayson Grimaldo, Batangas City Athletics – Grimaldo’s main job last conference for the team was to grab boards and block a lot of shots in limited minutes, and it looks like he’s off to a good start playing a similar role. He swatted away four shots in the team’s win.

Aristotle Dionisio, Manila Stars – The product out of St. Clare was very impressive in his MPBL debut. Aside from leading the team in scoring (21 points), he blocked three shots and came away with two steals. He also added seven boards and two assists.

Billy Robles, Davao Occidental Tigers – The ex-pro was a solid presence inside in their 75-71 victory against Imus. He just narrowly missed out on a double-double (10 points, nine rebounds) but he was all over the floor as he handed out three assists and finished with three steals and three blocks.



Richard Velchez, Pasig Pirates – He only saw 12 minutes of action, but the player out of New Era University blocked three shots in their loss.

Regie Boy Basibas, Muntinlupa Cagers – He was ejected midway in the third quarter, but he made a lasting impact on defense. He finished with four steals on top of his six points and eight rebounds in the win.



Roger Yap, Manila Stars – Yap’s craftiness didn’t just work on passing. It did him wonders on defense, too, as he had four steals in their win.

OTHER NOTABLES

Benzon Franco, Pasig Pirates – Franco had a double-double of 15 points and 12 boards, but eight of his rebounds came on the offensive end.



Mark Yee, Davao Occidental Tigers – The former KIA standout looked comfortable with banging bodies. He had 13 points, 12 boards and two blocks. Seven of his boards came on the offensive glass.

