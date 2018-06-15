Insights: Valientes brave their way to MPBL debut win

Through his torrid shooting, former PBL MVP Reed Juntilla towed Zamboanga to an 86-80 win in their debut in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) – Anta Datu Cup.

Juntilla’s 30 points on six treys and 60% shooting from the field were more than enough to keep the Laguna Heroes at bay. Jonathan Parreno notched 18 points, while JV Orera provided quality production by scoring 13 points in 20 minutes of playing time.

The Heroes started the game strong by building an 11-point lead in the early parts of the second canto, but the Valientes were able to take the lead to end the first half up four, 44-40.

Zamboanga never surrendered the lead ever since with Juntilla and Parreno carrying much of the load, especially late in the clutch.

Denok Miranda, Jai Reyes, and Ralf Ilagan tallied double-digit scoring performances for the Heroes with 26, 14, and 12 respectively.

NOTES:

-It’s fair to say that the Valientes dominated the shaded area as they scored 38 points in the paint compared to the 24 points by the Heroes.

-Zamboanga was able to make the most of their bench as they produced 29 points compared to 17 by Laguna.

-However, Laguna was able to make the most out of their ball movement by dishing out 20 assists compared to only 10 assists by Zamboanga.

-Notable veterans like Reed Juntilla and Denok Miranda show that they still got it by leading their respective teams in scoring.

THE SCORES

ZAMBOANGA (86) – Juntilla 30, Parreno 18, Orera, 13, Berame 6, Lanete 6, Sanz 6, Onde 3, Milaflores 2, Rublico 2, Javier 0, Guiyab 0, Lacastesantos 0.

LAGUNA (80) – Miranda 26, Reyes 14, Ilagan 12, Adolfo 8, Galabin 6, Santos 5, Olivarez 4, Mabulac 3, Antonares 2, Leynes 0, Buenafe 0, Castanares 0, Casajeros 0, Anonuevo 0.

