‘PARANG UAAP ULIT’ | MPBL’s opening has Reyes feeling nostalgic on his college days

Nostalgia sure is a powerful feeling, especially with the good memories that come along with it.

Such is the case for former Ateneo standout and now grizzled veteran for the Laguna Heroes-Krah, Jai Reyes.

“Itong opening, talagang parang UAAP. So para sa aming mga players, ang saya talaga nito,” said Reyes in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports PH.

With the Heroes looking to make a lot of noise in their inaugural season, Reyes is expected to embrace the leadership role by imparting some wisdom and experience, especially for the team’s much younger players.

“It’s more of kung papaano mo sila ipapa-relax, kasi sobrang excited talaga nila. Kahit ako ang tagal ko nang naglalaro, naeexcite pa rin ako, so what more pa sa kanila,” added Reyes.

Along with Reyes, the Heroes will be fielding additional veterans in former Ateneo teammate Ryan Buenafe, and former FEU stalwarts in Marlon Adolfo and Denok Miranda.

Their first game will be against the Zamboanga Valientes which is to be held later at the Alonte Sports Arena at 7:30pm.

