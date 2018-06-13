TAKEAWAYS: Muntinlupa crashes Ray Parks’ MPBL debut with rousing win in opener

A balanced attack from the Muntinlupa proved to be too much for a debuting Mandaluyong side as they cruised to an 86-74 win in the second game of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season opener at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Chito Jaime scored 17 points on three treys and Allan Mangahas added 16 markers, six rebounds and five assists for the Cagers, who are out to build on their runner-up finish in the inaugural Anta Rajah conference.

Two other players scored in double figures. Dave Moralde had 12 points, while Felix Apreku logged a double-double of 10 points and 16 boards.

The El Tigre were up by nine midway through the second period before Mangahas and Jaime conspired to lead the charge and take 46-36 lead at the break.

Mandaluyong was not able to regain their footing in the second half.

Ray Parks Jr. was efficient with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go along with his 10 boards and four assists.

Only Jeff Javillonar (12 points, four rebounds) and Prince Rivero (12 points, five boards) logged meaningful minutes for the El Tigre.

NOTES:

– Ray Parks Jr. tripped on his first step in what was supposed to be just a “stepping stone” for him. He led all scorers with 21 points, but he had six turnovers against four assists and was a minus-four in 28 minutes.

– Both teams shot even at 40 percent and Mandaluyong even fared better from downtown (37 percent on 7-of-19 shooting compared to Muntinlupa’s 7-of-31), but turnovers doomed the El Tigre. They committed 23 turnovers as a team (led by Parks’ six) and gave up 25 points due to their miscues.

– With a conference’s worth of experience in their belts, Muntinlupa showed that chemistry trumped talent. They swung the ball with purpose and were careful with it all night long; they had a total of 19 assists and had only eight turnovers.

– Keep an eye out for former UST standout Regie Boy Basibas in future games. He was ejected in the third quarter, but this was before he made his presence felt on the defensive end. The forward had four steals and grabbed eight rebounds while scoring six.

– Allan Mangahas is nasty. The Best Player of the Game lit it up in the fourth quarter and kept stomping on Mandaluyong whenever they tried to gain momentum. He was 7-of-14 from the field, knocked down two threes and came away with two steals.

– The games were great, but the schedule was pretty bad. This game began at 9:30 and ended shortly before 1 am. They’ll need to fix this.

THE SCORES

MUNTINLUPA (86) – Jaime 17, Mangahas 16, Moralde 12, Apreku 10, Llagas 9, Ortouste 8, Ylagan 7, Basibas 6, Stevens 1, Reverente 0, Costelo 0.

MANDALUYONG (74) – Parks 21, Javillonar 14, Rivero 12, Bonsubre 9, Lozada 5, Gatchalian 5, Cauillan 4, Vidal 2, Andaya 2, Alabanza 0, Boholano 0, Cunanan 0

