5 of the best MPBL Team Logos for Datu Cup

A majestic skyline. An English bulldog with an eye patch. A sardine with a menacing mug.

Creativity and imagination were on full display as various teams of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MBPL) parade catchy logos for the upcoming Datu Cup, which is set to kick off on June 12 at the Araneta Coliseum.

With city landmarks meshing with team mascots and logos from corporate sponsors, graphic designers certainly had their work cut out in coming up with the official identity for the 26 MPBL teams. Some teams even conducted logo design contests for their fans and graphic artists.

In anticipation of the forthcoming inaugural conference, FOX Sports Philippines lists the top five MPBL team logos:

5. Makati Skyscrapers

Makati’s logo features the skyline that characterizes the city – tall office buildings that adorn the Central Business District. With the building shadows at the background, the blue text blends well with the night time effects and gives the logo a modern feel. The buildings were all framed inside what seems to be an outline of the iconic old Makati City Hall.

4. Valenzuela Classic

The logo of the Valenzuela Classic, one of the 10 pioneering teams of the MPBL, underwent a total modification in time for the Datu Cup. From a simple logo, which looked like more like a rip off of the Portland Trailblazers during the inaugural event, Valenzuela incorporated famous landmarks found within the city. Integrated into the new emblem are the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, San Diego de Alcala Parish Church, San Roque Church and the century-old “Arkong Bato” – a stone arch built during the American occupation in 1910.

3. Pasig Pirates

The logo of the expansion team Pasig Pirates was conceptualized based on two major themes. The team name, in fact, was a tribute to the old Pasig Pirates team that participated in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Associations (MBA). The English bulldog, meanwhile, was a choice of team owner and head coach James Anton Machate, a self-professed dog lover. Machate is a proud owner of 12 English bulldogs, which has also become the “mascot” of his previous basketball team.

The bulldog pirate, complete with an eye patch and a mean scowl, was superimposed on two of Pasig City’s prominent landmarks. Prominently featured in Pirates’ logo are the Revolving Tower and the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

2. Basilan Steel

Talk about the intimidation written around Basilan’s logo. One glimpse and you get the message: You just cannot simply mess around with a Moro bearing a sword.

Expansion team Basilan Steel went with an ethnic feel for their team’s logo. Highlighted in the logo’s design are cultural elements that the Muslim people hold dear to their hearts. The man with the mysterious glare is clothed with the traditional “batik”. Substituted for the letter “I” is the “kris” or “kalis”, a sword with a wavy blade pattern.

1. Zamboanga Valientes

Topping the list of best logos features a fearsome sea creature, representing the expansion team Zamboanga Valientes. The mean-looking sardine figures prominently in the insignia of the Family Sardines-backed Valientes. Never mind if the sardine is posing in front of a tomato. The no-nonsense stare from that fish makes Zamboanga’s logo stand out among the rest.

We’ve come up with our list. Which among the MPBL logos made yours?

—–

