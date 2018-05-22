Is an Atenean reunion in the works? Buenafe practices with Laguna, says Jai Reyes

The Laguna Heroes are set to make their debut in the upcoming MPBL conference, and they’re filling their roster with former UAAP standouts, including Jai Reyes, Denok Miranda, Marlon Adolfo, and James Mangahas.

And it doesn’t seem like they’re done adding more collegiate stalwarts. Spotted at the team’s recent practice was a familiar face, especially for Ateneo fans.

“By the way, Ryan Buenafe could be joining our team in Laguna. He was at our practice yesterday,” Jai Reyes confirmed in an exclusive online interview with FOX Sports PH.

Ryan Buenafe was an integral part of the Ateneo’s five-peat spanning from 2008 to 2012. He was eventually drafted eighth overall by the Alaska Aces and last played for the Meralco Bolts last year.

He is looking to bring his hefty presence and all-around game by vying for a spot for the Laguna Heroes after falling out of the PBA.