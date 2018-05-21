Jai Reyes, Laguna Heroes looking forward to challenges in MPBL

The Laguna Heroes have joined the rapid expansion of the MPBL, and the team’s back court will be bannered by ex-PBA players in Denok Miranda and Jai Reyes.

FOX Sports PH had a brief chat in an exclusive online interview with former Ateneo stalwart and TNT guard Jai Reyes, who detailed his journey to the MPBL and the things that he’s looking forward to in the upcoming conference.

Q: How did you make your way to the Laguna Heroes?

JAI REYES: I had just moved to San Pedro, Brgy. San Antonio where my uncle is the barangay captain. The fan support in the MPBL that I saw in the first conference was what made me to try and play again after a one year lay off.

Q: What is your outlook for the Laguna Heroes in the upcoming MPBL conference?

JAI: We really have no idea since we are a new team and there are a lot of new teams. But the players in our team are very hungry to prove that we belong to the highest level of Philippine basketball.

Q: Who, from your unknown teammates, should we be looking out for, if any?

JAI: Everyone, but the Philippine Maritime players are really hard workers.

Q: You tweeted about the MPBL and its stance on fil-foreigners and so far, the said rule has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from various personalities. What are your thoughts about it?

JAI REYES: I think the MPBL has pure intentions in keeping the league balanced in its infancy stages and they want to modify the rules as the league grows. But if the MPBL wants to call it a fil-foreign rule especially if they are basing it on the Philippine constitution, then Ray Parks should definitely be allowed to play as a Filipino. I think Ray Parks is a good barometer for all Filipino players and that everyone should aim to work hard like him to be able to be a better player.

Im playing in the @MPBLOfficial for the Laguna Heroes and from what i understand from their briefing, they want to keep the league balanced and eventually modify the rules. Their intentions are pure. But @ray1parks is 🇵🇭 and i look forward to playing against them. 👍 — Jai Reyes (@jaireyes5) May 19, 2018

Along with the additions of Jai Reyes and Denok Miranda, they will be joined by former UAAP cagers in James Mangahas from DLSU and Marlon Adolfo from FEU.

Adolfo was part of the Caloocan Supremos in the MPBL’s inaugural conference.

With these developments, the Laguna Heroes are looking to make a lot of noise.