Jun-Jun Alas keeps family tradition by joining Caloocan’s MPBL team

COMING from a family with rich basketball tradition, Jun Jun Alas knows he needs to be around the game to keep that legacy.

So when the eldest among the siblings of Coach Louie and Liza Alas made his return scene in the local cage circuit, the family was able to keep four levels of basketball.

Kevin, the most accomplished of the four so far, is one of the star players of the NLEX Road Warriors, although he was placed on the injured list after tearing his ACL in the playoffs last conference.

Kenneth, who was part of the champion team of San Beda High School, is now playing for the Far Eastern University Tamaraws as an incoming sophomore.

Kieffer, the youngest of the four siblings, just became the Most Valuable Player in the recent Batang PBA.

There was pressure for Jun Jun to make his way back into the local cage circuit, but just recently, he was signed by the Caloocan Supremos to make him one of the team’s frontliners in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

His dad, Louie, couldn’t be happier.

“As a dad, iba rin talaga yung feeling,” Louie said in a telephone interview with FOX Sports Philippines. “Yung gusto mong mangyari, yun din ang gustong mangyari ng mga anak mo. Hindi ko ito ipinilit sa kanila, talagang mahal rin nila yung basketball. Breakfast nila, basketball, lunch, basketball, merienda, basketball, dinner, basketball. To the point na hanggang sa pagtulog itatabi pa nila sa higaan yung bola.”

Seeing his eldest son getting back into action gives Louie additional happiness.

“Actually, last conference pa dapat naglalaro yan sa Parañaque, kaso nagkaroon siya ng MCL injury that would require him to sit out for six weeks,” added Louie. “But nagpakundisyon siya and tamang-tama naman nagkaroon ng opening ng spot sa Caloocan for Jun Jun.”

As a dad, Louie is proud to see his eldest son back in action. As a coach, he believes Jun Jun can contribute to Caloocan’s MPBL campaign.

“Pwede siyang big man stopper. He will not be your main man, but he will play an important role to your team,” he added.

Jun Jun will join a retooling Caloocan squad that already has ex-pros JR Cawaling, a member of the grand slam team San Mig Coffee, Rene Pacquiao, nephew of MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao, who also played for the Kia Picanto in the PBA, ex-pro Jopher Custodio and amateur standout Mar Villahermosa.