LOOK: Gerald Anderson joins Marikina practice, impresses coach

IN front of the cameras, Gerald Anderson knows how to portray almost every role given to him, making him one of the most bankable actors today.

Inside the playing court, Anderson embraced his new role with a lot of passion and his desire to learn more is what impressed Marikina coach Elvis Tolentino the most.

“Maganda attitude ni Gerald. Alam mong player din talaga,” wrote Tolentino in an exclusive online interview with FOX Sports Philippines.

According to Tolentino, one of the reasons why Anderson didn’t play the tune up game against Pampanga was his unfamiliarity with his new teammates.

“Actually, kahapon kaya hindi siya naglaro sa tune up kasi hindi pa sya nakakapag ensayo,” added Tolentino.

Immediately, Tolentino brought Anderson up to speed on how the system is being ran.

But how’s Anderson’s conditioning?

“He’s in shape,” added Anderson.