Ali Peek piqued by MPBL’s new rule on Fil-foreigners

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League has recently been trying to set some key parameters to keep up with its rapid growth.

Despite his initial interest to join the league, PBA legend Ali Peek’s tirade on twitter last night may have raised some eyebrows regarding the league’s stance on Fil-foreigner players:

New league allows only 1 FilAm per team ,has to be 6’4 or under! So stupid!What ru guys scared of!We’re here to stay and will keep coming! — ali peek (@mtnpeek) May 12, 2018

The fledgling league’s membership has grown up to 150% from its inaugural conference and multiple players across the country have expressed interest in joining the growing family.

There have also been several talking points that are still being discussed, which are mostly centered on parity, league format, and financial matters.

With those being considered, it is important for players, team officials, and fans alike to come up with a much clearer picture moving forward. Hopefully, the league would find a way to clarify things regarding these matters, especially with the opening of the second conference just around the corner.