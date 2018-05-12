20 years after MBA, Rob Wainwright goes back to regional cage scene via MPBL

POLOMOLOK — Marlon Basco is one among the few players who has returned to the regional basketball scene.

Thru the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the 6-foot-7, former Ginebra slotmam, was able to revive his playing career. This coming season, he will now be playing for the Gen San Warriors, one of the expansion teams.

But Basco isn’t the only familiar face who once played for the precursor of the MPBL 20 years ago.

The most recognizable figure who is making his return to the regional stage is Rob Wainwright, star player of the Cebu Gems.

A member of multiple champion team Coca-Cola in the PBA, Wainwright became more prominent to Cebuano and local fans alike while he was still playing for the Gems alongside Dondon Hontiveros.

It’s been 20 years and Wainwright had come a long way.

“Don’t remind me,” Wainwright said in jest.

Turning serious, Wainwright, now a member of the Davao Occidental Tigers coaching staff headed by Don Dulay, relishes his new role while enjoying how it feels like to be on the regional circuit again.

“I think this basketball league is very good, not only here, but also for the country,” Wainwright told FOX Sports Philippines in an exclusive interview. “When I played in the MBA, I’ve played with some of the best crowds I’ve ever played in front of ever in my whole basketball career.”

Wainwright cannot help but imagine how it feels like every game beginning June 12 when the new season of the MPBL begins.

“You could imagine 24 or 25 games, packed,” added Wainwright. “It’s good for the fans and you’re going to provide a lot of jobs for the players. I love the Philippines, I love travelling and I love meeting fans. I’m happy to be back here.”

Wainwright expects the MPBL to be more exciting just like the MBA before.

“There are so many players now, and so many players will be discovered,” he added. “So many guys will be given chances, some of them not given a chance before. Players who were not even seen and will be seen now on national television.”

While the PBA remains to be the ultimate destination of players, Wainwright sees the value of the MPBL and it plays a bigger role to aspiring cagers.

“Even if they don;t make it to the PBA, they could say to their kids that they’ve been here and became a part of it,” he added.