TV actors who could crack a roster in the MPBL

Even your local TV stars can hoop, too.

Gerald Anderson’s signing with Marikina in the fastest-growing regional basketball league came as a surprise to most fans, who were pretty critical and wary of actors joining the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) just for publicity.

What a lot of people don’t realize is that he (and a handful of other actors) is just as good as those playing in the league today. Anderson himself is a stud in commercial leagues, according to league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, and even dropped 42 points in a celebrity all-star game set up by his home network back in 2017.

There’s a possibility that other actors may try out for teams in the MPBL – and even carve a roster spot in the process. But who’s talented enough to get in?

Xian Lim

Don’t be surprised if you see him soon in an MPBL jersey; newly-minted Mandaluyong El Tigre head coach Mac Cuan confirmed last week Lim showed interest in joining the team and attended tryouts. and attended tryouts.

Pursuing a career in basketball is nothing new for this actor; in 2017, he was even close to playing in the PBA D-League but was declared ineligible since he had to go through the rookie draft first.

Ronnie Alonte

There’s no news of him trying out for any team, but Alonte has skills. On the same game Anderson scored 42 in a celebrity all-star game last year, he was on the opposing side leading the charge with a team-high 38 points.

Oh, and he also got hops:

Daniel Padilla

In 2014, the teen heartthrob was picked by the AMA Titans in the 15th round of the PBA D-League draft. He didn’t suit up, though, but there was no doubt that he had the talent to play. Back in 2017, he dropped 55 points in an inter-network league game for his team. That’s no joke.

Zanjoe Marudo

Marudo’s exploits on the hardwood aren’t well-documented, but he did play in a varsity team from elementary to high school and even played with the San Sebastian College Staglets in the NCAA. He might be a tad rusty, though, but he can work something out if he really wanted to play.

(photo from PinoyExchange.com)