MPBL commish Duremdes on actors joining teams: “Tingnan mo ‘yung talent at skills nila”

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) made noise yesterday when the Marikina Shoemasters announced the signing of actor Gerald Anderson.

A few weeks before, Xian Lim was also spotted trying out for the Mandaluyong El Tigre, another expansion team of the MPBL.

This drew the ire of some basketball purists, who were wary that the teams were doing a publicity stunt. But MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes was quick to quash any doubt on the intentions of the teams and the player-actors.

“Well, the league is for all Pinoy basketball players. Kaya nga yung tagline natin ay ‘Liga ng Bawat Pilipino’,” Duremdes told FOXSports.ph in a phone interview. “Those players (Gerald and Xian), I think they can play. ‘Di sila susubok kung ‘di nila kaya. Alam nila pinapasok nila.”

The good commissioner also pointed out that people are just limiting them to just actors.

“Tanggalin mo ‘yung pagkacelebrity nila, tingnan mo ‘yung talents at skills nila,” Duremdes explains. “I’ve played with Gerald (Anderson) before and he can play sa commercial leagues. The same goes for Xian.”

“I’ll be thankful kung makakapasok sila sa liga. Masaya tayo, masaya ang mga basketball fans,” he added.