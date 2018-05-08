Skyscrapers of Makati throwing a big shadow behind solid ex-pros for MPBL

THE Makati Skyscrapers, one among the expansion squads competing in the coming MPBL, are throwing a big shadow ahead of June 12’s opener.

With solid ex-pros backing up the squad, the Skyscrapers are out to make a good impression in the expanded season.

Leading the way for Makati is Rudy Lingganay, a spitfire lefty guard who played for four PBA teams. The former D-Leavgue Most Valuable Player will keep a hold of his team with his solid playmaking chores.

His backcourt partner is Philip Paniamogan, a former standout of Jose Rizal University, who also played for GlobalPort and Kia/Mahindra in the PBA.

A deadshot from the perimeter, Paniamogan gives Makati a legitimate scorer.

Up front, there’s veteran Mark Isip, a member of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws’ multiple champion squads and a journeyman in the pro league. Like his surname stands, he is an intelligent player who could provide a solid defensive presence for the team.

But while head coach Cholo Villanueva will rely heavily on these veterans, he will be banking more on his fast pace, pressing system, which he had been doing since embarking into coaching.

“We got players who are fitted on the kind of system we run,” said Villanueva. “We want to make a good impression and we want to contend because there are a lot more formidable teams in the MPBL now.”