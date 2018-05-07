MPBL: Expansion team Zamboanga signs up ex-teammate of Slaughter

ANOTHER Lanete is making a comeback in big-time Philippine basketball scene.

Von Lanete, the lesser known player among brothers who are making waves in the Pinoy cage circuit, is making his return to regional basketball as he joins expansion team Zamboanga Valientes in the coming season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

A teammate of Greg Slaughter in the multi-titled University of Visayas Lancers, Lanete is excited to play in mainstream basketball event. His brothers, Chico, the eldest, is already playing for the San Miguel Beermen, and became part of champion teams, while Garvo, his younger brother, is suiting up for the Meralco Bolts. Another member of the Lanete family, Al, is also playing basketball but on a lower commercial level.

“Sa totoo lang, I’m excited to play kasi huling laro ko sa big league is yung PBL pa that time. I’m thankful na may liga na ganito na mabibigyan ulit ng pag kakataon yun mga plyers katulad ko nka maka laro sa ganitong liga,” wrote Lanete in an exclusive online interview with FOX Sports Philippines.

A member of multiple champion University of Visayas Lancers, Lanete teamed up with seven-foot slotman Greg Slaughter in making the squad the most dominant team in the CESAFI during that time.

“He (Slaughter) is a good friend of mine and up to now, we keep in touch. During our UV days, edwe really work hard for the titles. It’s really hard work and team bond that led us to several championships,” added Lanete.

Von also played for Pharex several years ago. Like his brothers, he aspired on making it to the PBA someday, but chose to work in a private company in Zamboanga. He’s now based in Manila.

“Before plan ko talaga mag-PBA, pangarap ko yun. Syempre hindi naman lahat ibibigay yun basta-basta,” he added. “Siguro, hindi time ko pa time yun. Pero hindi ako nag-give up sa basketball (ball is life nga talaga).”

With the MPBL usually being held at night time, Lanete will continue to work at day in a private company and play at night for the Valientes. He doesn’t mind working double shift just to make both ends meet.