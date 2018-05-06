Is Ray Parks leaning on staying home?

A hefty offer awaits Ray Parks in Thailand, but the star player of Alab Pilipinas remains undecided on his plans on whether to take the offer or play in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Alab Pilipinas coach Mac Cuan confirmed to FOX Sports Philippines a few days ago that there’s a good offer given by a Thai team on Parks.

Cuan didn’t disclose the amount, but another source privy to the negotiations said that the Thai ball club is offering Parks a $10,000 monthly salary on top of bonuses.

But what’s keeping the second generation player from accepting Thailand’s offer?

The way I see it, Parks wants to stay home.

He has spent the past few years getting himself better by attending trainings in the United States, competing in the NBA Summer League and playing in the D-League.

On seasons that he is needed, Parks also made himself available for Gilas Pilipinas.

Parks’ next ultimate objective is to join the PBA, but he cannot do that until after the season ends.

So what is he going to do for the next few months?

Looks like playing in the MPBL looms as the logical option for Parks as the league will make him more attached to Pinoy fans.

Image by Ralph Salcedo