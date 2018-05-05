Local boy Ronald Roy returns to Marikina; ex-Barako Bull recruited

WITHOUT Marikina during the inaugural staging of the MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup, Ronald Roy was looking to join any of the 10 participants in the fastest growing regional basketball event in the country.

The lefty gunner found a spot in Caloocan where he became one of the key players.

But there’s no place like home for Roy and Marikina is a place to stay for this local boy who decided to join the city which harbored him to become one of the most feared players there.

Marikina coach Elvis Tolentino confirmed this development to FOXSports.ph.

“Tubong Marikina si Roy, naglaro dito sa mga liga dito. NUng nagkaroon ng team ng Marikina, gusto niya talaga lumaro dito,” Tolentino wrote in an online interview.

Roy isn’t the only up and coming player who wants to make his mark in the MPBL.

Former Barako Bull point guard Warren Ybanez had just been added to provide leadership to this expansion team along with UAAP journeyman Joshua Gonzales.

“I’m ok with Warren. At least kabisado ko na rin yung laro niya,” said Tolentino.

Ybanez played for Barako Bull for five years when Yeng Guiao was still calling the shots for the team. He also played for the AirAsia Philippine Patriots in the ABL, became part of the champion team and ended up as the Finals MVP.

Another newcomer recruited by Marikina is UAAP journeyman Joshua Gonzales, who had stints in University of the East and La Salle.