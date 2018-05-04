Cebu Niños return, join MPBL as fourth southern expansion team

MAKE way for the return of the Cebu Niños in the regional basketball scene.

The team bankrolled by Casino Active will become the fourth expansion team from the south after the Davao Occidental Tigers, the Zamboanga Valientes and the General Santos Warriors.

MPBL operations head Zaldy Realubit confirmed this development in a text message to FOXSports.ph.

The Niños last participated in the Liga Pilipinas basketball league and went on to win the championship.

Cebu’s participation will also mean that participating squads had now increased to 24.

Former San Miguel Beer and ex-Letran star Gilbert Castillo will call the shots for the Niños.