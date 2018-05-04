Mandaluyong wants Parks, but Alab star has an offer to play in Thailand

The Mandaluyong El Tigre had just made an offer to Ray Parks, the top local player of Alab Pilipinas in the recent Asean Basketball League, to play for their MPBL expansion squad.

But there’s a hitch: the second generation cager has a standing offer to play in Thailand as negotiations between him and Mandaluyong remains up in the air.

Mandaluyong head coach Mac Cuan confirmed this development to FOXSports.ph.

“He was offered to play by Mandaluyong, but the problem is, he also has an offer in Thailand and it’s a good offer,” Cuan said in a telephone interview.

Parks is one among the players being wooed by the El Tigre to shore up their team in time for the MPBL’s coming season on June 12.

Mandaluyong is one among the 10 expansion teams from the metropolis and the squad has caught the attention of league followers when news broke out that the El Tigres are seeking the services of the key players from Alab Pilipinas.

Cuan added that Mandaluyong management is still negotiating with the players it wants to add for the coming season, but didn’t confirm on the finality of the negotiations.

“They’re still talking, nothing is definite yet,” added Cuan, who confirmed that actor/endorser Xian Lim was one among those who attended the practices the last time he was there at the open tryout.