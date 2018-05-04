MPBL gives Davao Occi green light to carry moniker Tigers

THE Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League had given an approval to Davao Occidental, one of the early expansion clubs from the south, to use the moniker Tigers.

Zaldy Realubit, head of operations of the fastest growing regional basketball league in the country, confirmed this to FOXSports.ph.

“Even nung time pa lang na nagbigay sila ng letter of intent to join, nagsabi na sila sa amin kung puwede gamitin nilang team Davao Occidental Tigers, so pumayag kami. Kasi nga, wala pa namang gumagamit ng Tigers,” Realubit, a former PBA player, said during a telephone interview.

Realubit’s statement came on the heels of fans’ reaction that the moniker Tigers should be reserved to Mandaluyong, another expansion team from Luzon, and known in the metropolis as “Tiger City.”

Mandaluyong, which signed a few days ago along with Marikina, however, decided to use the moniker El Tigre, thus approved by the MPBL as well.

Sharing the same moniker isn’t new after all.

In the United States, a total of 46 teams use the same moniker Tigers.

On Wednesday, Davao Occidental Tigers team manager Bhong Baribar shared the rationale behind the use of such moniker.

“Napili namin ang Tigers because we do have it. Kaya nung time na gusto naming sumali, yun agad ang naisip namin,” said Baribar. “We have two tigers here. Yung isa, hiniram pa ni Senator Manny (Pacquiao) for breeding.”