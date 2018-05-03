MPBL: Search for new Mark Barroca begins for Zamboanga Valientes

THE search for a new Mark Barroca begins for the Zamboanga Valientes-MLV, one of the three expansion teams from the south of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

That’s the ultimate objective of team owner Yacob Ati, who bared his plans to FOXSports.ph in putting up a competitive team ahead of the new season of the fastest growing regional basketball league in the country.

“We want to bring new rising stars from Zamboanga, who will follow the footsteps of Mark Barroca, RR Garcia and Mike and Chester Tolomia,” Ati wrote in an exclusive online interview.

According to Ati, they’re now working on the possibility of bringing in Jonathan Parreno, who played for briefly for Kia in the PBA and former Adamson Falcon starting point guard Ar Raouf Julkipli, who played alongside Jericho Cruz, now playing for Talk N Text in the PBA and Gian Abrigo, the hardworking forward of the Quezon City Capitals.

One of the biggest developments Chavacanos are also anticipating is the possible return of former PBA player Jercules Tangkay, who played for Sta. Lucia and Rain or Shine.

The Lanete brothers – Chico and Garvo – also have another sibling playing in Zamboanga, Vonvon, who could be signed up by the Valientes as well, according to Ati.

Team manager of the Valientes is Jayson Cariaga.

The Valientes are now on the process of choosing their head coach and they’re selecting fdrom anyone between former La Salle Dasmariñas coach Arnold Oliveros and local coaching great Ednie Morones.

While the Chavacanos are also aware of their rich basketball history, they’re also keen on providing opportunities to players from Region 9.

“We want to give opportunities to the Chavacanos, the Tausugs, Visayans, Iyakans and many more,” added Ati.

Ati also has a promising Fil-Aussie player from Melbourne, Australia who tried his luck in the NBL, but didn’t make it. His name is Eric Miraflore, who averaged 20 points a game in Big V semi pro league there.

Miraflore’s eligibility is subject to the approval of the MPBL Commissioner’s Office.