Tim Cone happy, excited for former Ginebra players seeing action in MPBL

WHEN teams from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League sought the services of John Wilson and Jericho de Guzman of Ginebra, multi-titled coach Tim Cone didn’t hesitate to release these two players whom he believes can show their true value in the fastest growing regional basketball league in the country.

“John is going to be a good player. He can continue playing and jumpstart his career as a coach in the future. I’m happy for him,” Cone wrote in a text message to FOXSports.ph. “Jericho will finally have a legitimate chance to get the minutes and show what he can do. I’m excited for him.”

With the potential of succeeding on the career paths they want to undergo, Cone released Wilson and De Guzman wholeheartedly and wished both of them the best of luck.

Wilson, a veteran shooting guard, will join expansion team San Juan Knights, one of the 10 new squads in Luzon. He’ll bring his experience, toughness and his knowledge to the game to help out newly-appointed mentor Randy Alcantara, who previously served as an assistant coach to Mac Tan with the Batangas City Athletics-Tanduay, the inaugural staging champions of the MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup.

“John really competes and loves to win, plus he’s a hard worker,” added Cone. “He was very interested in the little things that we do.”

De Guzman, the 6-foot-11 project player drafted two years ago by Ginebra, will finally get a chance to showcase his wares with the Valenzuela Classic handled by former PBA mentor Chris Gavina and like Wilson, Cone expects the big man to unravel his true potential.

“Jericho’s play will depend a lot on how the coach uses him. Hopefully, he’ll be able to play through his strengths,” added Cone.

Cone is used to playing in front of a big crowd and was amazed at the turnout of games in the MPBL.

“I haven’t seen more than a handful of games on TV. The crowd is great and the excitement is evident. I’m happy that players and coaches outside the PBA have a place to play and coach. I wish them continued success,” added Cone.