MPBL: Loyal player Sason transfers to Marikina to join old coach Tolentino

LOYAL player Yves Sason has decided to join his old coach Elvis Tolentino, moving his way from Navotas to Marikina and keeping their fruitful partnership in time for the coming MPBL season.

Tolentino confirmed this development to FOXSports.ph in an exclusive online interview.

“Si Sazon maraming kumukuha dyan. Maganda pa ang offer,” wrote Tolentino. “Pero mas pinili niya sa amin. Bilib ako sa loyalty ng batang ito.”

A 6-foot-1 off guard, Sason was one of the few players of Tolentino from Philippine Christian University.

The deadshot shooter caught the fancy of fans in the MPBL with his excellent marksmanship despite coming off the bench.

Sason isn’t the only player from PCU who decided to follow Tolentino.

Brent Palattao and Paolo Bautista has also joined their old mentor, who is now coaching the Shoelander.

Palattao is a hardworking frontliner while Bautista is a bruising center. Both could toughen up the Shoelander’s campaign this coming season.

Several ex-pros also showed up at Marikina’s practice – former Ginebra player Marlon Basco, ex-Sta. Lucia center Philip Butel, and former Mapua star Erwin Sta. Maria.